CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A Baby….

"The Real House Wives of Atlanta" star can't wait to welcome her little PJ!

5 reads
Leave a comment
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams hosted a lavish gender reveal party over the weekend and announced that she is having a…..BABY GIRL!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently posted a video of the shindig on Instagram for her to fans to see. In the clip, Porsha, rocking a bright blue and white wig, stands next to boyfriend Dennis McKinley as the couple reveals the gender of their baby to group of family and friends.

“#TeamGirl won!” she exclaimed. “My little PJ is on her way!”

In a second post, she thanked everyone for showing her new family some serious love:

Here’s everyone enjoying her growing baby bump, while Porsha dances!

In September, Porsha publicly announced that she was pregnant with her first child, telling PEOPLE Magazine that it had taken her six years to get pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage while married to her ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Porsha opened up about her struggle with fibroids and her initial worries when she found out she was with child.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” the 37-year-old told PEOPLE in September.

“So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

But here’s what we know: She and Dennis are elated and ready to welcome their healthy baby girl.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

We couldn’t be happier for you Porsha! Congrats.

RELATED NEWS:

Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About Struggle With Fibroids

Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

The #RoyalBaby: Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

9 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Continue reading Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A Baby…. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close