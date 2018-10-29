Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati Tri-State Area

18 reads Leave a comment
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for the tri-state metro here!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Oct 31st 6-8pm
- Batavia Township
- Bethel
- Blue Ash
- City of Cincinnati (all suburbs within city limits)
- Carlisle
- Deerfield Township
- Indian Hill
- Loveland
- Montgomery
- Mt. Healthy
- Fairfield Township
- Franklin
- Goshen
- Hamilton
- Liberty Township
- Maineville
- Mason
- Miami Township
- Milford
- Morrow
- New Richmond
- Union Township
- Village of Batavia
- Village of Williamsburg
- Waynesville
- West Chester
RELATED STORY: 5 DIY HALLOWEEN COSTUMES THAT WILL IMPRESS!
Oct 31st 5:30-7:30pm
- Lebanon
- Madison Township
- Middletown
- Oxford
- Trenton
- Turtlecreek Township
Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
15 photos Launch gallery
Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
1. Heidi Klum may be the queen of Halloween, but her old lady costume was more creepy than shocking.1 of 15
2. Al Roker as Oprah is not something we want to see again.2 of 15
3. Thumbs up for Katy Perry’s eclectic spirit, but out of all the snacks to be for Halloween, a Cheeto is not one.3 of 15
4. We love Jessica White, but lingerie on Halloween is not a costume…not even at a lingerie-themed party.4 of 15
5. Clearly, this was Mariah’s idea.5 of 15
6. Halloween or not, Blackface is never ok.6 of 15
7. Kate Upton dressed as a skeleton for Halloween, but she looks more like her everyday self.7 of 15
8. Perez Hilton as Lady Gaga…no, no.8 of 15
9. Aubrey O’Day’s peacock makeup was a huge no.9 of 15
10. Seal dressed as Eve and Heidi Klum as the serpent from the Bible may have sounded like a good idea, until it wasn’t.10 of 15
11. Chris Brown dressed up as Osama Bin Laden in 2012 and per usual, he caused a media stir.11 of 15
12. Remember when, in 2015, Kim Kardashian dressed as Kim Kardashian circa 2013. Classic, but not that creative.12 of 15
13. We wonder how Paris Hilton felt about Matt Lauer walking a day in her stilettos.13 of 15
14. Ashanti’s costume gives super DIY vibes.14 of 15
15. Anne Hathaway as an Egyptian goddess is not a total fail. It just doesn’t translate well.15 of 15
The Latest:
- Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU Education
- Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati Tri-State Area
- WORLD SERIES: The Red Sox Are Champs!
- OHIO’S OWN SIMONE BILES: World Champion Despite Kidney Stones
- Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up
- Cavaliers Fire Tyronn Lue After 0-6 Start
- Racist Shootings In Pittsburgh And Kentucky Spark Twitter Debate About Guns In Places Of Worship
- Gender Reveal: Porsha Williams Is Having A Baby….
- Mail Bomber Targeted Andrew Gillum In Governor Race Against Opponent Who Blew Racist Dog Whistle
- US Museum Opens Honoring Veterans’ Experiences
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati Tri-State Area was originally published on www.wiznation.com
comments – add yours