Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati Tri-State Area

Portrait of Boy Dressed-up as Dragon Standing in Front of House

Source: Radius Images / Getty

 

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for the tri-state metro here!

Oct 31st 6-8pm

  • Batavia Township
  • Bethel
  • Blue Ash
  • City of Cincinnati (all suburbs within city limits)
  • Carlisle
  • Deerfield Township
  • Indian Hill
  • Loveland
  • Montgomery
  • Mt. Healthy
  • Fairfield Township
  • Franklin
  • Goshen
  • Hamilton
  • Liberty Township
  • Maineville
  • Mason
  • Miami Township
  • Milford
  • Morrow
  • New Richmond
  • Union Township
  • Village of Batavia
  • Village of Williamsburg
  • Waynesville
  • West Chester

Oct 31st 5:30-7:30pm

  • Lebanon
  • Madison Township
  • Middletown
  • Oxford
  • Trenton
  • Turtlecreek Township

 

Photos
