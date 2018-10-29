CLOSE
Local High School Student Dies After Being Shot By Another Student

UPDATE: POLICE NOW REPORT THAT THE STUDENT HAS DIED.

Early this morning, Butler High School in Matthews was put on lockdown after a student shot another student around 7:15am.

According to our news partners at Fox 46, the shooting happened just as school began. The lockdown on the school was lifted around 9:15. The shooter is currently in custody.

Police advise that there is no further danger at this time and the shooting seems to be an isolated incident. Sources say that a fist fight broke out before the shooting occurred.

 

 

Parents of the students were advised to meet by the nearby Elevation Church in Matthews for further information but became frustrated and made their way to the school demanding to see their children, get information and take their children home as the investigation continued.

 

Shortly after the lockdown was lifted, parents were allowed to pick up their children and police said those students who are not being picked by their parents will have to remain in school for classes.

 

Local High School Student Dies After Being Shot By Another Student was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Photos
