CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Oh, Word? 6 Zoë Kravitz Quotes About Her Weird AF Childhood & Random Adult Life

The relatively normal actress has had some strange experiences.

18 reads
Leave a comment
Zoe Kravitz Celebrates Her New Role With Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Zoë Kravitz, the actress and love child of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, recently did a cover story with Rolling Stone and she recreated her mom’s iconic 1988 cover with the magazine.

So of course, Zoë looked gorgeous…

 

Her photos weren’t the only jaw-dropping things to come from the article, however.

Zoë dished all the details about her childhood and as the child of a sex symbol mom and a rock star dad, you can imagine things got weird.

Her life, in general, is quite the story. Hit the next pages to peep some of the most bizarre details she shared with Rolling Stone!

Oh, Word? 6 Zoë Kravitz Quotes About Her Weird AF Childhood & Random Adult Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close