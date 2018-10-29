CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle, Nas Channels ‘Friday’ & MORE

The celebrations have already begun.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Halloween is right around the corner and like us, celebrities get super excited about dressing up and getting into character.

Some of your faves have been celebrating as early as this past weekend, although it isn’t officially Halloween until Wednesday, October 31, of course. From Wiz Khalifa going full Ninja Turtle on us to Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner channeling Black-ish Panther (hehe), the costumes have been lit. Kitana is also popular this year, as both EJ Johnson and Teyana Taylor both dressed as the Mortal Kombat character.

See how your faves shut it down below and stay tuned for many more spooky looks to follow over the next few days.

Rita Ora goes in as Post Malone.

EJ Johnson and Dorothy Wang kill it as Kitana and Chun-Li.

View this post on Instagram

Chun li v kitana #finishhim #teamthis

A post shared by EJ Johnson (@ejjohnson_) on

Nas nails the ever so hilarious Pinky from Friday.

View this post on Instagram

I ain’t playing nucca #pinky

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle, Nas Channels ‘Friday’ & MORE was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close