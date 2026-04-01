Taste of Cincinnati Expands to Four Days for the First Time Ever
Taste of Cincinnati is back and this year, it’s getting a major schedule upgrade…
For the first time in its 47-year history, Taste of Cincinnati will run for four days. This officially turns the longtime tradition into a full Memorial Day weekend event.
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The festival kicks off Friday, May 22nd and runs through Monday, May 25, taking over its usual stretch along Fifth Street between Main Street and Sentinel Street.
Organizers say the added day gives people more time to experience everything the event has to offer.
“Taste of Cincinnati is one of the city’s signature events — and adding Friday night is about giving people even more time to experience the food, the music and the community that make this festival so special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone downtown for four incredible days,” said Chelsea York, Vice President of Events and Experiences for the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.
The festival will feature more than 65 restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market vendors, serving up over 300 menu items throughout the weekend.
Gym Class Heroes are slated to perform and open the festival on May 22nd.
Now in its fourth decade, Taste of Cincinnati remains the longest-running culinary festival in the country.
Admission is free.
Festival Hours:
- Friday, May 22: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Saturday, May 23: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday, May 24: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Participating Restaurants:
- Adena’s Beefstroll
- AJ’s Cheesesteaks
- Alfio’s Buon Cibo
- Alley Baby
- Bridges Nepali Cuisine
- Buffalo’s Best
- Che’s Globally Inspired Catering and Events
- Cheese N Chong
- Chicago Gyros
- Chino’s Street Food
- Christine’s Casual Dining
- Davis Cookie Collection
- Dreamys Ice Cream
- Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ
- El Vaquero Food Truck
- Eliza Jane’s BakeShop
- Fifty West Brewing Company
- Funnel Cake Island
- Fusako Japanese Street Fusion
- Gee’s Caribbean Kitchen
- Glier’s Goetta
- Goetta and Sweets
- Hankering Southern Kitchen
- Izzy’s
- Juntos Mexican Cocina
- Kabobske
- LALO Chino Latino
- LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria
- Larry’s
- Lasang Pinoy Filipino Eats
- Little Trolley Donuts
- Lobsta Bakes of Maine
- Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine
- MamaBear’s Mac
- Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen
- Maya Indian Restaurant
- Mazunte Catering & Mercado
- Mis Sabores
- Mom ‘n ’em Coffee & Wine
- Off The Hook
- Oliver’s Desserts
- Paityn’s Place Soul Food Catering and Cuisine
- Pierre Entities Catering
- Pompilio’s Restaurant
- Ramblin Roast Coffee
- Red Sesame Korean BBQ
- Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi
- Schmidt’s Sausage Haus
- S.E.A. Cuisine
- SugarSnap! Sweet Treats
- Taste of Belgium
- The Cheesecakery
- The German Corner
- The Naughty Lobstah
- Tickle Pickle
- Twisted Greek
- Wicked Hickory
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Taste of Cincinnati Expands to Four Days for the First Time Ever was originally published on wiznation.com