Taste of Cincinnati Expands to Four Days for the First Time Ever

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Taste of Cincinnati is back and this year, it’s getting a major schedule upgrade…

For the first time in its 47-year history, Taste of Cincinnati will run for four days. This officially turns the longtime tradition into a full Memorial Day weekend event.

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The festival kicks off Friday, May 22nd and runs through Monday, May 25, taking over its usual stretch along Fifth Street between Main Street and Sentinel Street.

Organizers say the added day gives people more time to experience everything the event has to offer.

“Taste of Cincinnati is one of the city’s signature events — and adding Friday night is about giving people even more time to experience the food, the music and the community that make this festival so special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone downtown for four incredible days,” said Chelsea York, Vice President of Events and Experiences for the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.

The festival will feature more than 65 restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market vendors, serving up over 300 menu items throughout the weekend.

Gym Class Heroes are slated to perform and open the festival on May 22nd.

Now in its fourth decade, Taste of Cincinnati remains the longest-running culinary festival in the country.

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Admission is free.

Festival Hours:

Friday, May 22: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 23: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday, May 24: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Participating Restaurants:

Adena’s Beefstroll

AJ’s Cheesesteaks

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

Alley Baby

Bridges Nepali Cuisine

Buffalo’s Best

Che’s Globally Inspired Catering and Events

Cheese N Chong

Chicago Gyros

Chino’s Street Food

Christine’s Casual Dining

Davis Cookie Collection

Dreamys Ice Cream

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ

El Vaquero Food Truck

Eliza Jane’s BakeShop

Fifty West Brewing Company

Funnel Cake Island

Fusako Japanese Street Fusion

Gee’s Caribbean Kitchen

Glier’s Goetta

Goetta and Sweets

Hankering Southern Kitchen

Izzy’s

Juntos Mexican Cocina

Kabobske

LALO Chino Latino

LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria

Larry’s

Lasang Pinoy Filipino Eats

Little Trolley Donuts

Lobsta Bakes of Maine

Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine

MamaBear’s Mac

Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen

Maya Indian Restaurant

Mazunte Catering & Mercado

Mis Sabores

Mom ‘n ’em Coffee & Wine

Off The Hook

Oliver’s Desserts

Paityn’s Place Soul Food Catering and Cuisine

Pierre Entities Catering

Pompilio’s Restaurant

Ramblin Roast Coffee

Red Sesame Korean BBQ

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine & Sushi

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

S.E.A. Cuisine

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats

Taste of Belgium

The Cheesecakery

The German Corner

The Naughty Lobstah

Tickle Pickle

Twisted Greek

Wicked Hickory





Taste of Cincinnati Expands to Four Days for the First Time Ever was originally published on wiznation.com