DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO]

2016 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/AMA2016 / Getty

We already know DJ Khaled’s all about next level experiences and maximizing potential, but his recent stunt didn’t work out too well. 

During a show Flipp Dinero (“Leave Me Alone”), Khaled tried crowd surfing for the first time and it didn’t quite go as planned. He lightly leaped backwards – sort of in slow motion – into a crowd that attempted to catch him, but couldn’t maintain the motion. 

Luckily, the crowd surfing appeared to resemble one of those trust exercising where you fall back and hope someone catches you, so Khaled wasn’t hurt. People on stage were able to pull him back on stage before it became a full tumble. 

Watch: 

 

DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO]

Photos
