CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Surprise! D’Angelo Drops New Single, “Unshaken”

4 reads
Leave a comment

D’Angelo hath returned!

The erstwhile R&B singer hasn’t released an official track since 2014’s Black Messiah album but that didn’t stop the Grammy-award winner from appearing on the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack with a new song titled “Unshaken.”

RELATED: Throwback: D’Angelo And Maya Rudolph’s Epic Cover Of Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows In April”

RELATED: Behind The Majic With D’Angelo

The track reflects the western theme and tone of the video game with minimal percussion accompanied by piano and bass.

“May I stand unshaken,” the singer croons throughout.

The news of a new D’Angelo song comes in the same vein of Sade appearing on the Wrinkle In Time soundtrack with her first single since 2010’s Solider Of Love in “Flower Of The Universe”. Hear the latest from D below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Surprise! D’Angelo Drops New Single, “Unshaken” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close