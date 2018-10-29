Sacramento District Attorney Needs Even More Time To ‘Review’ Stephon Clark Shooting

It has been more than seven months since Stephon Clark, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed in Sacramento. An autopsy performed by a world-renowned medical examiner determined Clark was shot in the back, yet there have been no charges or indictments and the cops who killed him are still working as police officers.

Despite all of the above, the district attorney claims she needs even more time to investigate, according to CBS in Sacramento.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter Is Protesting Until Sacramento Officials Give A Damn About Stephon Clark, Brandon Smith

“We will take whatever time is necessary to complete that process, as we balance our desire to complete this investigation review in a timely manner with the overarching need to ensure any conclusions we reach are the result of a thorough and methodical evaluation of the facts and the law,” Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement released Monday.

The DA’s office also said the review was “strictly limited to an analysis of the action the officers actually took and whether that action is a prosecutable crime under the law.”

Sacramento police fatally shot 22-year-old Clark 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard during a vandalism investigation on March 18. Clark, a father of two, was holding a cell phone, which police thought was a gun, they said.

There was another police killing in Sacramento since Clark died. Brandon Smith died in police custody on June 6 after allegedly being arrested for a parole violation for “admitted use of illegal drugs.” The 30-year-old died of “unknown causes” inside a police transport vehicle, but police later claimed it was an overdose. Those cops were never fired or even investigated.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Brandon Smith and Stephon Clark.

