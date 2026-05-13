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Stevie Wonder Quotes

The Soul Legend In His Own Words

Published on May 13, 2026

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Martin Luther King Memorial Dedication Held On National Mall
Source: Brendan Smialowski / Getty

Stevie Wonder, born in 1950, rose to fame as a talented musician in the 1960s and 1970s, creating iconic albums like Songs In The Key Of Life and Talking Book. He influenced many artists and played a crucial role in establishing Martin Luther King Jr Day. Known for his wit and sensitivity, Wonder’s quotes reflect his unique perspective on life, music, and social issues. His enduring legacy continues to inspire generations of fans.

https://www.udiscovermusic.com/stories/stevie-wonder-quotes/

Stevie Wonder Quotes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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