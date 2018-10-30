Words Mean Things: Trump Wants To End Birthright Citizenship & Proves He’s Really Just…Not Smart

America woke up to trolling again on Tuesday after a devastating week of violence, racism and hatred towards persons of color and marginalized communities.

But then again, this would account for most weeks in America, so there’s also that.

“Axios on HBO” released a snippet of an upcoming interview with the guy in the White House, where he states his plan to violate the 14th amendment with an executive order. He says it’s because, a group of people he refers to as “they,” told him it could be done.

The interview is set to air on Sunday, just two days before the midterm elections.

See said word salad here:

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said. “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

He wasn’t done.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States, with all of those benefits,” Trump said.

This is actually false. But again we’re living in an era where being factual really doesn’t matter. But for those who do care, Politifact has the receipts. About 30 other countries also grant birthright citizenship.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end,” Trump continued. He said he has spoken with his legal advisers and that the move to issue the directive was “in the process.”

“It will happen, with an executive order,” Trump said.

The 14th amendment is composed of four sections. Section 1 states the following:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

It was ratified in 1868 written to grant citizenship to slaves during Reconstruction. The 14th amendment was also used in landmark cases such as Brown vs. Board of Education and Roe vs. Wade because of the “equal protection under the law” clause.

But now it’s the plot of land where Trump wants to hang his soiled flag of hate.

Immediately, constitutional advocates and people who actually read tweeted the complete absurdity of Trump’s claim, that an amendment could be completely eradicated without going through the three branches of government.

the 14th amendment was written to guarantee citizenship to formerly enslaved people, who were born in the united states but lacked legal personhood. the idea that the logic of the amendment is at all ambiguous is ridiculous. — jamelle g-g-ghoulie 👻 (@jbouie) October 30, 2018

Donald Trump CANNOT end the 14th Amendment by Executive Order. Period. And he is only announcing this bigoted bullshit 7 days before the election to fire up his base. It's all bogus. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 30, 2018

This isn’t “in dispute.” Trump is proposing something unconstitutional. Such an executive order would violate the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to anyone born in the United States. But tell that to his sycophantic supporters, who will eat this up before the midterms. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 30, 2018

This is a blatantly unconstitutional attempt to fan the flames of anti-immigrant hatred in the days ahead of the midterms. The 14th Amendment’s citizenship guarantee is clear. You can’t erase the Constitution with an executive order, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/8vGkjOlPsE — ACLU 🗳 (@ACLU) October 30, 2018

Again, law exists in PRACTICE, not on paper. Like @fivefifths tweeted earlier, the 14th amendment existed the entire time Jim Crow was happening. In practice, our constitutional rights are in constant question. Most times in the courts, we are denied rights we supposedly possess — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) October 30, 2018

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Can you please read the 14th Amendment? Actually, can you please read the entire Constitution to which you swore an oath? Our nation thanks you in advance. https://t.co/7wTTIICsFm — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 30, 2018

Though Trump’s obsession with the country’s southern border and maintaining that an inhumane caravan of migrants have taken over is baseless and despicable, the history within the framework of the 14th amendment cannot and probably will not, be undone.

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube, HBO, and MadameNoire

Second Video and First through Sixth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, HBO, and MadameNoire

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Words Mean Things: Trump Wants To End Birthright Citizenship & Proves He’s Really Just…Not Smart was originally published on wzakcleveland.com