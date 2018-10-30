CLOSE
Words Mean Things: Trump Wants To End Birthright Citizenship & Proves He’s Really Just…Not Smart

America woke up to trolling again on Tuesday after a devastating week of violence, racism and hatred towards persons of color and marginalized communities.

But then again, this would account for most weeks in America, so there’s also that.

“Axios on HBO” released a snippet of an upcoming interview with the guy in the White House, where he states his plan to violate the 14th amendment with an executive order. He says it’s because, a group of people he refers to as “they,” told him it could be done.

The interview is set to air on Sunday, just two days before the midterm elections.

See said word salad here:

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump said. “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

He wasn’t done.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States, with all of those benefits,” Trump said.

This is actually false. But again we’re living in an era where being factual really doesn’t matter. But for those who do care, Politifact has the receipts. About 30 other countries also grant birthright citizenship.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end,” Trump continued.  He said he has spoken with his legal advisers and that the move to issue the directive was “in the process.”

“It will happen, with an executive order,” Trump said.

The 14th amendment is composed of four sections. Section 1 states the following:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

But now it’s the plot of land where Trump wants to hang his soiled flag of hate.

Immediately, constitutional advocates and people who actually read tweeted the complete absurdity of Trump’s claim, that an amendment could be completely eradicated without going through the three branches of government.

Though Trump’s obsession with the country’s southern border and maintaining that an inhumane caravan of migrants have taken over is baseless and despicable, the history within the framework of the 14th amendment cannot and probably will not, be undone.

 

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Words Mean Things: Trump Wants To End Birthright Citizenship & Proves He's Really Just…Not Smart

