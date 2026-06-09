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Brown Sugar Babes Who Stunned At Golden Hour Yacht Soirée

Bad & Buoyant! A Gallery Of Brown Sugar Babes, Baddies & Bombshells Who Brought The Heat To Miami At BSB’s Golden Hour Yacht Soirée

Apply your favorite BSB scent and enjoy this gallery of babes at the beauty brand's latest exquisite experience

Published on June 9, 2026

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Smell good, look great!

A woman in a yellow outfit stands on a boat deck overlooking a city skyline at night, with a large floral display in the foreground and the text "BSH" visible.
Source: IG: @shaunathemua

No beauty brand is curating elevated experiences like Brown Sugar Babe which brought together a glamorous array of tastemakers, content creators, and movemakers for a lavish Golden Hour Yacht soirée celebrating beauty, sisterhood, and the indelible impact of Black women founders in the industry.

Basking in impeccable vibes, Brown Sugar Babe Founder Maekaeda Gibbons celebrated connection, inspiration, and community alongside fellow beauty mavens Shontay Lundy of Black Girl Sunscreen and Danessa Myricks of Danessa Myricks Beauty who served looks in rich hues of red and yellow at the center of the exquisite event.

Speaking to Byrdie, the tremendous trio opened up about collaborating on their Golden Hour Bundle which features all three of their burgeoning brands in a sure-to-be-sold out summer set.

“You run into each other at events, at activations, at industry dinners, and over time you start looking for ways to actually do something together instead of just waving across the room,” said Gibbons. “This collaboration came out of that, especially as we all know the state of the industry.”  

The buzzy bundle boasts four new body oils from Brown Sugar Babe, along with Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed and Yummy Skin Glow Serum, and Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion.

“Golden hour is that moment in the day where everything just looks better, your skin glows, the light hits differently, and everything feels lighter,” said Gibbons. “So, we built a bundle with that in mind.”

Immersed in a celebration of the brands’ new launch and current success, attendees enjoyed immersive fragrance and beauty activations, signature themed Jim Beam cocktails named after BSB’s new scents Playful, Sunlit, Love Island, and Mango Spice, and hip-moving grooves from DJ Nugget who kept the dance floor packed from sunset into the night.

In one of the night’s buzziest moments, Miami’s baddest babe, Trina, took the vibes to another level with a surprise performance that had the entire yacht rapping along to her classic empowerment anthems.

From stunning golden hour views on the water to meaningful conversations and unforgettable connection, the exclusive evening embodied everything Brown Sugar Babe stands for: joy, luxury, community, and the celebration of Black women building extraordinary brands.

Will you be copping the new Golden Hour Bundle for your summer shenanigans?

Three women in colorful evening gowns posing together in front of a vibrant sunset backdrop.
Imagery by Jules
A woman in a white dress stands in front of a sunset landscape displayed on screens behind her.
Imagery by Jules
A woman in a gold metallic dress poses confidently in front of a red and orange backdrop with the "The Grand" logo visible.
Imagery by Jules
A woman in a peach halter dress stands in front of a sunset backdrop, with a "Cîroc" logo visible.
Imagery by Jules
A woman in a yellow halter top and skirt stands in front of a sunset backdrop with the "CSB" logo visible.
Imagery by Jules
A smiling woman with curly hair wearing an orange crop top and skirt stands in front of a sunset backdrop with the text "BR" visible.
Imagery by Jules
Two women in formal attire posing together in front of a vibrant orange and red background.
Imagery by Jules
A woman in a vibrant, flowing gold and purple dress stands in front of a sunset backdrop, with a joyful, expressive pose.
Imagery by Jules
A smiling woman in a brown dress stands in front of a "NOTICE" sign at what appears to be a red carpet event or premiere.
Imagery by Jules
A smiling woman in a red dress poses in front of a colorful display with the "Brown Sugar" and "Love Island" branding.
Imagery by Jules
A man and woman posing together in a colorful, illuminated setting. The woman is wearing a white crop top and skirt, and the man is wearing a dark shirt.
Imagery by Jules
Two smiling Black women taking a selfie at a party, one wearing a pink dress and the other a patterned dress.
Imagery by Jules
Two people standing in a brightly lit venue, holding colorful drinks with decorative garnishes.
Imagery by Jules
A colorful arrangement of red and yellow roses, tulips, and other flowers in a vase, with bottles of The Golden Hour Collection body oil by B&B.
Imagery by Jules
Colorful floral display in a hallway with the "Brown Sugar Babe" and "Black Girl Sunscreen" brand logos prominently featured.
Imagery by Jules
A cozy lounge area with plush orange chairs and a marble-topped table with a colorful floral arrangement.
Imagery by Jules
A colorful display of floral arrangements and mirrors with the Brown Sugar Babe brand name prominently featured.
Imagery by Jules
A display stand for Black Girl Sunscreen, featuring shelves of sunscreen products and the brand's logo and slogan "Protect Glow Repeat".
Imagery by Jules
Two women in elaborate golden costumes with feathered headdresses standing on a red carpet in front of a "Seafair" sign.
Imagery by Jules
A colorful retail display featuring the Brown Sugar Babe brand, with floral arrangements and mirrored panels showcasing the "Sunlit", "Mango Spice", "Love Island", and "Playful" product lines.
Imagery by Jules

Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Brown Sugar babes, baddies, and bombshells who stunned at BSB’s Golden Hour yacht soirée on the flip.

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Bad & Buoyant! A Gallery Of Brown Sugar Babes, Baddies & Bombshells Who Brought The Heat To Miami At BSB’s Golden Hour Yacht Soirée was originally published on bossip.com

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