CANDI STATON DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER

R&B/Gospel singer Candi Staton has been diagnosed with breast cancer. According TheGaurdian.com, the 78 yr old received the news on the first day of rehearsals for her summer tour in support of her 30th studio album, Unstoppable.

Staton, who brought us hits like, “Young Hearts Run Free” and “Victim” started her 12 weeks of chemotherapy and encourages women to get mammograms.

Staton told RollingStone.com, “I’ve always taken such good care of myself. How in the world did this happen to me?” She took the decision to persist with her tour dates. “You go through your down days, you go through your pity days, but then you come up the next day and you say, ‘I’m not going to take this.’ You’re not going to take my life. I’m going to fight.”

We definitely wish her a speedy recovery.

