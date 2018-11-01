CLOSE
A Ferguson Activist’s Son Was Found Dead From An Alleged Lynching And No One’s Talking About It

There has been a growing number of individuals who protested after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 who have died, either by murder or suicide. One prominent protester, Melissa McKinnies believes her son was the latest victim of such a killing.

McKinnies found her son, Danye Jones hanging from a tree on October 17th. There are unconfirmed reports ruling Jones death a suicide while others, including McKinnies believe the 24-year-old was murdered. McKinnies shared the photo of her son to Facebook.

Warning: the image is graphic.

McKinnies herself participated in numerous protests in Ferguson following Brown’s death and was a former member of the Ferguson grassroots activist group Lost Voices, according to ColorLines.

RELATED: Edward Crawford: Ferguson Protester Captured In Iconic Image, Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

Jones’ death is the latest in a series of strange deaths involving Ferguson activists. DeAndre Joshua was found in his car with two gunshot wounds to the head the same night that a grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson for Brown’s killing. Two years later, Darren Seals was found dead with two gunshots to the head in his car as well. In both cases, their respective cars were set on fire.

In 2017, Edward Crawford, the activist who became viral for the now iconic photograph of a protester throwing back an active tear gas canister at police, was found shot to death in his car. Police said that he shot himself in the backseat either in an attempted suicide or by accident.

RELATED: Why Do Black Ferguson Activists Keep Dying?

