Fine AF Fridays, Vol. 32: Warning! The Girls Came To Slay, But Keith Powers Came To Ruin Our Peace

Source: Every week, the stars are bringing the heat and making it hard for us to choose our list. But here’s a peek at who made it this week: Jaidyn Alexis flaunted her curvey figure in a see through outfit while on the set of her new music video. Keith Powers is back for Paris Fashion Week and well – let’s just say you might want to brace yourself for the fineness he’s bringing. And several other stars are bringing their sexiest vacation pics from JaNa Craig, to Xavier Mills and Indiyah Pollack. Here’s Vol 32. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays Vol 31! Nique Ignites The ‘Gram With Sun-Soaked Seduction In New Poolside Pics

1. Lauren Browning, 37 Lauren Browning popped out at the premiere of I Will Find You and her sculpted waist was the star and on display!

2. Jay Ellis, 44 Look at Jay Ellis looking super handsome in his all white outfit as he enjoys some wine and pasta in Mexico.

3. Chloe Bailey, 27 Speaking of white outfits, Chloe Bailey rocked a sexier one for her performance in Baltimore at the AFRAM festival.

4. LL Cool J, 58 They say wine and cheese get better with age, but evidently so does LL Cool J. He’s wearing this salt and pepper look real well.

5. Jourdin Pauline Jourdin Pauline proved how simple it is for her to be sexy by hitting a few couple of in the car.

6. JaNa Craig, 29 Source: Jana Craig/IG@janaCraig Our one of many Love Island princesses JaNa Craig never ceases to amaze us with her beauty! Her skin had a radiant glow that complemented her bikini set well for her vacation.

7. Olly Sholotan, 28 Bel Air star Olly Sholotan is usually well dressed, but this week, he is giving us peek at what’s under his tops and we do not mind the view.

8. Indiyah Polack, 27 Indiyah Polack brought the tropical aesthetic to Mykonos, Greece. She looks stunning in front of that natural background.

9. Grant Ellis, 32 The Bachelor star Grant Ellis is looking well groomed and flashed his beautiful smile on social media this week.

10. Keith Powers, 33 Woah, woah, woah Keith Powers really made our jaws drop with this post. YSL certainly picked one of the finest looking men to model their clothes.

11. Jaidyn Alexis, 27 Source: Jaidyn Alexis/IG:@officialjaialexis Jaidyn Alexis might have Blueface crawling back with her posting pics like this honey!

12. Golloria, 24 Golloria ma’am!!!! She has left us absolutely speechless. And just like Europe owes her nothing, she owes us the same!

13. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 54 Oh Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered as the cover star of Esquire magazine. With every outfit he looks better and better!

14. Lucky Daye, 40 We are definitely down to turn the heat up with Lucky Daye. My goodness his body and this hair style is just mmm mmm good.

15. Dreamdoll, 34 Source: Dreamdoll brought a whole lot of vibrance and body in her latest Instagram carousel. With the pink bob to the bright indigo polka dotted shorts she definitely looked like a true doll.

16. Xavier Mills, 31 Wow Xavier…no invite? You might’ve not have been a fan of him in Forever, but judge him not by his on-screen character. Let’s break the rules and judge by the looks instead – in which case, we are absolutely fans.

17. DJ Duffey, 37 Duffey is another fine woman who can’t be ignored when you scroll past her posts. It’s her beautiful face and short blonde hair that makes you want to stop and stare.

18. Michael Porter Jr., 27 Michael Porter Jr. is enjoying the NBA offseason in Capri and we are enjoying watching him!

19. Davinchi, 30 Ooo! There’s nothing like seeing a Black man riding a horse and Davinchi brought those cowboy vibes, as he showed us his riding skills.