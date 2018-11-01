Tiffany Haddish Is Nobody’s Fool When It Comes To Tyler Perry Trying To Convince Us That Whoopi Doesn’t Smoke | Extra Butter

Tyler Perry might have just made his best movie ever with Nobody’s Fool. The film is a deep dive into the world of catfishing that stars Tika Sumpter as Danica who is in a year-long relationship with a man she’s never seen in person before. Things are going well until she gets a call from her mother played by Whoopi Goldberg that her sister, played by Tiffany Haddish is coming home from jail and has to live with her.

After doing some investigation, Tiffany calls up Nev and Max from MTV’s Catfish to find out if her sister is truly being catfished and the movie goes full steam ahead from there. On today’s episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we get the honor of chatting with the legendary Whoopi Goldberg, along with Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick, Tika Sumpter, and Amber Riley to go behind the scenes of Nobody’s Fool, which is in theaters everywhere this Friday, November 2nd 2018.

After I watched the film, I found out a lot of people felt like I did, that this was the best Tyler Perry movie we’ve ever seen. Now love them or hate them Tyler’s movies have a reputation. So when I sat down with the writer, director, and producer of Nobody’s Fool I had to get his opinion on what this meant to him. Tyler told us, “If I’m not trying to continue to get better then I’m not doing my job man. I’m almost 50 and I’ve been in this thing 25 years so I got to keep improving, I’ve got to do something different. This is also the first movie with Paramount so it’s a whole different ballgame for me over there.”

Tyler goes on to explain that he didn’t want to have Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish in this movie and restrain their comedic minds to doing a PG 13 movie. There is also a special secret cameo in this film that will leave you in tears. Like real tears from laughter. I swear I might have seen a few people literally rolling on the floor in laughter in my theater.

I also asked Tyler and Tiffany if either one of them got to smoke with Whoopi, she’s been a big champion of the medical benefits fo marijuana and even has her own line of products for cramps and other pain. Tyler might not have been aware of that because he insisted that Whoopi didn’t smoke, only partakes in a glass of red wine every now and then.

Tiffany, on the other hand, disagreed saying that if she doesn’t smoke, she must have had the BEST prop in the world. Whoopi expanded by saying she was the only one who smokes and that she believes in the healing power of marijuana calling it, “the perfect medication.”

Trust the entire exchange is super funny and worth watching on this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine and be sure to go see Nobody’s Fool in theaters November 2nd.

