"Power" Prequel In The Works

News
11.01.18
Leave a comment
Power” fans get ready because it looks like 50 Cent will be doing a prequel of the show. 50 Cent’s character, “Kanan” was killed off last season and it left fans wanting to know about the backstory of him.

On social media, 50 Cent posted a picture of him sitting on old school police cards and told fans about the prequel. Headkrack mentioned this is a dope idea because we can see how Tommy, Tasha and Ghost developed a friendship and what all went down before he was arrested. 50 Cent wouldn’t play himself because it would be late 80’s early 90’s so they would have to cast a younger version of him.

Lastly, musicians and fans gathered to celebrate the life of Mac Miller. The rapper passed away a month ago from a suspected overdose and it left many with a heavy heart. Jhené Aiko, Anderson Paak and many more performed, which makes us know he was really loved.

See 50 Cent drama below!

Ja Rule is slated to rock the stages of Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas on November 9 according to the Groupon ad. No word yet if 50 Cent actually copped the haul of tickets. Fif also took a swipe at Ashanti lately after a concert she was slated to perform at sold a limited amount of tickets.

“Power” Prequel In The Works was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
