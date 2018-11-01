CLOSE
Feature Story
Thriller: Michael Jackson Earned $400 Million Last Year Despite Being Dead Since 2009

Michael Jackson is still the world’s highest-earning dead celebrity.

Forbes released the information on how Jackson amassed nearly half a billion dollars in income in 2017. Thanks to the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake along with the Michael Jackson Halloween special, his Mijac Music catalogue, the King of Pop is still creating generational wealth.

John Branca, the Jackson estate’s co-executor said, “You see Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Brown Thanksgiving every year, so now we’re looking to have Michael Jackson’s Halloween every year. We hope that it’ll become evergreen.”

Elvis came in at No. 2 with $40 million followed by Arnold Palmer at $35 million, Peanuts’ cartoonist Charles Schulz at no. 4 with $34 million and Bob Marley at no. 5 with $23 million.

The craziest stat? Since Jackson’s ultimately death in 2009, the King of Pop has earned over $2.4 BILLION.

Photos
