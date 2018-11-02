CLOSE
OPRAH: Going Door To Door For Stacey Abrams

Oprah Winfrey is the latest celebrity to go door to door for Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who’s running for governor in Georgia.

In a video on her Instagram page, Oprah is seen knocking on a door and surprising a woman named Denise. The mogul says, “So I’m canvassing for Stacey Abrams. Are you voting for her?” Denise replies, “I absolutely am voting for her.”

In another video, Winfrey said it’s her “very first time ever canvassing for anybody, and it has been a really interesting experience because when you knock on a door, you don’t know what people are going to do or say or how they’re going to react.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who’s campaigning for Abrams’ Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, criticized the Democrat for her celebrity support, saying, “I heard Oprah’s in the state today, and I heard Will Ferrell was going door-to door the other day. Well I’d like to remind Stacy and Oprah and Will Ferrell, I’m kind of a big deal too.”

Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington are also supporting Abrams for governor.

 

