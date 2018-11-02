USHER: Seeks Gag Order In Case With Herpes Accuser

Usher wants to shut down his herpes accuser and prevent her from saying anything publicly about him.

Ush’s lawyers argue that leaks of intimidating details, medical records, and private documents could cause “harm, annoyance, and/or embarrassment to both the victim and the accuser.” And he doesn’t want the media to profit off of his personal matters.

Laura Helm says Usher had unprotected sex with her knowing he was infected. She’s suing for negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud. The case is expected to go to trial. (Bossip)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s just the price of being famous. You have to deal with people talking about you in ways that you may find unpleasant, or saying things you know are untrue.

The story is already out there. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle.

Someone’s diagnosis is a private matter between them, their physician and whoever may have been directly impacted.

