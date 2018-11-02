CLOSE
Cincy
Sharonville UPS Worker Fired For Wearing Blackface

Source: creative services / iOne

 

Just a week after Megyn Kelly exited her NBC daytime show after defending blackface halloween costumes, a Sharonville UPS employee was let go after wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party. The image started to circulate on Facebook after someone posted that she worked for the Sharonville UPS branch. A statement from the company was sent to the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“The company has strict policies against harassment and discrimination, and has terminated this individual’s employment with the company,” wrote Kim Krebs, a UPS media relations manager, by email. “UPS has no tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice.”

SPOTTED: Cincinnati Enquirer

