CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

[Listen] DJ Soul Marvin Sapp Urban One Honors “Praise Power Mix”

1 reads
Leave a comment

As we get ready to honor the legendary Marvin Sapp, Praise’s resident DJ, DJ Soul pays tribute to the icon with the Praise Power Mix! Listen to some of Sapp’s greatest hits mixed together the blessed one on the turntables!

Make sure you join us for Urban One Honors! This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

 

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

 

[Listen] DJ Soul Marvin Sapp Urban One Honors “Praise Power Mix” was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close