RussRant: Go Vote!

Russ calls voting “the single most powerful thing you can do,” voting puts us in control of our future. Your vote does matter. On November 6 we all have an opportunity to make a difference and turn this country around. Right now we are the “laughing stock of the world,” and we have a chance to fix that. There’s one party that wants to keep things the way they are and possibly make them worse. Please go vote.

