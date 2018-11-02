DL’s GED Section: Not Voting Sends A Message Too

DL’s dad was not allowed to vote, so it inspires him to vote. When he votes he thinks of the type of world that his father wanted to live in and what kind of world he wants his kids to live in. When he thinks about his dad, he knows that he would be proud to see the things that we are seeing right now. There’s a young Black woman running to governor of Georgia, a young Black man running for governor of Florida and a man in Texas running for senate who said “it’s wrong for Black men to be gunned down,” by cops. Get out and vote, if you don’t you’re saying that you’re okay with how things are.

