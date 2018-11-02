CLOSE
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Confirm ‘Bad Boys 3’

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith In 'Bad Boys'

Source: Columbia Pictures / Getty

Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back! After much chatter and social media hype, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirmed Bad Boys 3 is in the works.

“It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!! @martinlawrence,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

According to Deadline, production on the highly anticipated classic with begin in January with directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah at the helm.

And Gabrielle Union wants in. Union played Smith’s love interest and Lawrence’s sister in Bad Boys 2.

Anyone getting their tickets early?

