This Is Why ‘L&HH’ Star Spice Decided To Fake Lighten Her Skin

The reality star claims she was trying to make a point about how prevalent and dangerous colorism is in our community.

Spice

Source: SPEX PHOTOGRAPHY, INC / SPEX PHOTOGRAPHY, INC

 

A week after Love & Hip Hop:Atlanta star Grace “Spice” Hamilton came under fire for leading fans into believing she bleached her skin, the reality star is explaining what sparked her publicity stunt.

On Instagram the dancehall musician stressed that she altered her appearance to make a powerful statement about a “taboo” topic: Colorism in the Black community.

“I chose to do this in the manner I did because I believe Colorism is plagiarizing our black community,” she wrote.

“While it appeared as if I had ‘bleached’ my skin, causing a world wide debate, and even though the picture was obviously birthed around my single titled ‘Black hypocrisy’ and my mixtape Captured.”

She added, “There are dark skin women across the world complaining every day that they are being downplayed and degraded, but the raw truth is it is us ‘Black women’ and ‘Black men’ that are fighting against each other and tearing down our own race.”

“It’s evident in the social media comments every day, I myself have lived through it all being downgraded by my dark complexion.”

On October 22nd I posted a picture of myself where i looked like I altered my appearance and metamorphosis to match the “Eurocentric beauty standards”. I fearlessly addressed an issue that has been swept under the rug and boldly took the stance in bringing a taboo topic to the fore front. I chose to do this in the manner I did because I believe Colorism is plagiarizing our black community. While It appeared as if I had “bleached” my skin, causing a world wide debate, and even though the picture was obviously birthed around my single titled“Black hypocrisy” and my mixtape Captured.I want to openly say it was not a “publicity stunt”. I wanted to create awareness to “Colorism” and it was more so done intentionally to create shock value so that I could have the worlds undivided attention to deliver the message in my music. There are dark skin women across the world complaining every day that they are being downplayed and degraded, but the raw truth is it is us “black women” and “black men” that are fighting against each other and tearing down our own race. It’s evident in the social media comments every day, I myself have lived through it all being downgraded by my dark complexion. Would the message in my song have been received as well as it did world wide if I didn’t go to the extreme with the picture? The truth is no it would have probably been just another Spice hit song; so yes I had to go the extra mile to ensure my message be heard. Most people got a misconception that I was boosting “Skin bleaching” but ironically it was the opposite. I used myself as an example of what people from the black community is causing other women to do because of how society makes them feel. Yes “Black is beautiful” we say it every day but are we showing love to our black women? This topic is long and I could spread it so far but mi tired fi type Lol. The fact is Colorism is happening in the homes ,school and businesses but I’ll leave it till my next post. To put a end to the debate “I DID NOT BLEACH MY SKIN” and I quote “Proud a mi color, love mi pretty black skin, respect due to mi strong melanin” words from my “Black Hypocrisy” song that I wrote from my heart.

Spice also made sure she let everyone know that she did not bleach her skin and that she didn’t release that picture of herself clearly lighter skinned to merely sell records.

“I want to openly say it was not a ‘publicity stunt.’ I wanted to create awareness to “Colorism” and it was more so done intentionally to create shock value so that I could have the worlds undivided attention to deliver the message in my music.”

As we previously reported, Spice shocked her fans when she released the following picture:

Spice’s controversial promotion raised eyebrows, but for good reason. Her first single is about the affects of colorism and how it could push someone to bleach their skin.

“I get hate from my own race yes that’s a fact,” she raps. “Cause the same black people dem say I’m too black and if you bleach out you skin dem same one come a chat.”

She has a point, just think of Michael Jackson, Vybez Kartel and Sammy Sosa.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Spice’s reasoning behind her controversial Instagram pic?

This Is Why ‘L&HH’ Star Spice Decided To Fake Lighten Her Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

