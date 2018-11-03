CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Barack Obama Campaigning at Morehouse College Is A Black Person’s Political Dream [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Barack Obama campaigned with Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams at Morehouse College Friday night, drawing thousands and thousands of people to hear him speak. Some folks waited up to 7 or 8 hours just to get tickets.

President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Here’s a video of the line to get into the event.

_____

But of course Barack and his team did not disappoint. If you missed heck out the entire event from start to finish below. But if you just wanna see Barack, fast forward to 1:28:00.

President Obama Campaigns In Atlanta For Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams And Georgia Democrats On The Ballot

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Barack Obama Campaigning at Morehouse College Is A Black Person’s Political Dream [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close