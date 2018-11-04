Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black Folks On How To Respond To Voter Suppression

Chris Rock and Keegan-Michael Key brought humor to the serious issue of voter suppression in a video that informs African-Americans about their rights.

SEE ALSO: ‘I Approve This Message!’: Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams

The comedians appeared together in a video clip released on Friday by NowThis and Color of Change days before the crucial midterm elections on Tuesday.

Since the early voting season got underway, advocacy groups have been fighting against a growing list of alleged suppression efforts by Republicans—much of it targeting African-Americans.

In the opening scene, Key says, “Hi. I’m Keegan-Michael Key, and I’m here to talk to you about the importance of…” Rock’s voice is heard in the background yelling, “Cut!” He pushes Key to cut to the chase because people already know his name.

Key tries again, rambling on about “efforts underway across America” to prevent “certain groups from voting.”

“What are the groups you’re talking about? New Kids on the Block? Spice Girls? ‘Groups?’” Rock asks.

Key explains that he’s talking about Black people.

“Well then say Black people!” Rock shouts.

Look at the video embedded in this tweet.

Watch @KeeganMKey and @chrisrock explain what to do if someone tries to stop you from voting (with @ColorofChange) pic.twitter.com/BsT6yDLn30 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 1, 2018

The GOP—fearful of the impending Democratic blue wave—was desperately using every trick in the book to retain control of Congress and state governments. Suppression efforts targeting Black voters have already been seen in Georgia, where Stacey Abrams could make history as the first African-American woman governor.

Voting rights advocates have been busy battling those efforts, including a lawsuit against Georgia election officials for the unusually high rate of absentee mail ballot rejections.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the groups at the forefront of the battle. In addition to filing lawsuits and legal briefs on issues surrounding voting rights, the organization administers a hotline, 866-OUR-VOTE, year-round under the Election Protection coalition of advocacy groups.

The hotline is a resource for voters throughout the nation who want to report complaints or obtain information to facilitate voting. A team of trained legal volunteers will receive the calls and answer any questions.

Every eligible voter deserves an opportunity to participate in our democracy. If you experience problems voting, get LIVE help from a trained volunteer by calling #866-OUR-VOTE. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/FkBsbbIjLF — Lawyers' Committee ☎️866-OUR-VOTE (@LawyersComm) November 2, 2018

In the video, Keys looks into the camera and informs viewers that they have a right to a provisional ballot if something goes wrong at the polls, such as poll workers unable to find their name on the voting rolls.

SEE ALSO:

Stacey Abrams’ Unapologetically Black Journey To The Doorstep Of History

Make Massa Happy! Ben Carson Campaigning Against Mayor Andrew Gillum In Florida

Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black Folks On How To Respond To Voter Suppression was originally published on newsone.com