Diddy may have changed his name several times over the years, but a couple of things about him have remained the same: his bank account, and his ability to dance like no one is watching.

Puff, a.k.a. Brother Love, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, b.k.a. Diddy used to be a backup dancer for Big Daddy Kane and Heavy D back in the late 80’s and early 90’s before anyone knew who Sean Combs was.

His demanding personality, undeniable confidence and his ability to dance to the beat of his own drum — unapologetically — made everyone want to “Dance Like Diddy” back in the day. He even gave us a little taste of it on Halloween:

Diddy’s dancing is so infamous that different variations of it has serviced many times over the years. Let’s not act like the Schmoney Dance isn’t a millennial version of the Diddy bop.

And his iconic moves in “Special Delivery” have made their way back in to the front of the culture, thanks to Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz’ “Uproar” song and the dance challenge that accompanies it.

UpROAR CHALLENGE 🙌🏽✅‼️ Homecoming SZN IS HERE!! The energy is amazing pic.twitter.com/ZjXPAzyo8h — The Lunch Table Blog Show LLC (@TLTBlogShow) October 23, 2018

Let’s not forget that his initial reaction to being scared by a clown on Ellen was to hit the Michael Jackson “Beat It” dance.

Diddy’s so good at dancing that both of his sons, Christian and Justin Combs, have low key followed in his footsteps. You can’t go on the ‘gram these days without seeing at least one video of them doing their best Harlem Shake and stuntin’ like their dancing daddy.

Brother Love turns 49-years old today and it’s only right that we acknowledge one of his many — and probably his favorite — talent that he’s shown to us over the years.

Hit the flip to check out all the time Puff made us want to Dance Like Diddy.

Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us Want To Dance With Him was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 100.3: