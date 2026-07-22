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Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Make It Courthouse Official

Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Make It Courthouse Official

While the paperwork is now official, the party is still to come — Haliburton and Jones are gearing up for their full wedding ceremony at the end of the month.

Published on July 22, 2026

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Red Carpet
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Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Make It Courthouse Official

Tyrese Haliburton is a married man. The Indiana Pacers star and his longtime partner, Jade Jones, made things legal at the Indianapolis Marriage License Office on Tuesday, July 21, just over a week ahead of their formal wedding ceremony planned for Aug. 1.

Jones shared the news on Instagram, posting photos with the caption “It’s (courthouse) official,” with family and friends serving as witnesses. For the low-key courthouse moment,

The courthouse wedding comes just days shy of the one-year anniversary of Haliburton’s proposal, which took place on July 28 last year at Hilton Coliseum on Iowa State’s campus Haliburton and Jones met while both attending Iowa State, where he played basketball for the Cyclones from 2018 to 2020 and she cheered from the sideline.

The celebration comes during a big summer for Haliburton, who has been out for the 2025-26 season rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals but has stayed busy and visible, from Michael Rubin’s all-white party and the World Cup final to a special guest appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York and even a WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden.

While the paperwork is now official, the party is still to come — Haliburton and Jones are gearing up for their full wedding ceremony at the end of the month.

Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Make It Courthouse Official was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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