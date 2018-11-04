Stork Alert! Kenya Moore Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

It looks like Kenya Moore’s dream of becoming a mother have finally come true.

On Sunday morning, the 47-year-old reality star gave birth to a baby girl, Brooklyn Dorris Daly. She came into the world weighing 5 lbs. and 12 oz.

It’s the first child for Moore and husband Marc Daly, who shared that their daughter’s a name has a special meaning.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

The publication reported that Kenya is doing well and that “Brooklyn is very alert and active. This glorious day for the couple came shortly after she was diagnosed with preeclampsia after gaining 17 pounds in one week.

“I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!” she captioned a photo of her feet not long before giving birth.

Thankfully, she is doing well, despite having lost “a lot of blood” during the delivery.

“She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

She added: “God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

Here she is on Saturday, before giving birth.

Kenya confirmed in April during the RHHOA reunion that she was pregnant, telling Bravo’s Andy Cohen, “We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year.”

Kenya isn’t the only peach approaching new motherhood. Her former co-star Porsha Williams is set to give birth in the next two months.

Congrats Kenya and Marc on your little bundle of joy!

