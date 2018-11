Make sure you stay off of the far-right lane on Main Street during rush hour, cause starting today you’ll get a ticket! From 7-9am and 4-6pm weekdays on Main from Government Square to Central Parkway, the bus-only lane will be in effect, but you can still use the lane for turning.

New Bus Only Lanes Start Today During Rush Hour was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Also On 100.3: