INSTANT-SOUP BURNS SEND NEARLY 10,000 KIDS TO THE E-R EVERY YEAR

Hey Parents! Lots of kids are burning themselves and guess who is the culprit? Microwavable instant soup, instant noodles, cups of soup, or water for making instant soup, according to the U.S. National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.

Emory University researchers discovered scald burns associated with these items affected more than 9,500 children in the U.S. each year, and the average age of a child with such a burn was seven-years-old.

Author Dr. Courtney Allen says, “We suspect that, in terms of risk, parents may think things coming out of the microwave may be somewhat safer than things coming off the stove. [But,] any school-age child consuming these products needs to be adequately supervised.”

