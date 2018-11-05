CLOSE
News
Home > News

11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because He Was Asked To Clean His Room

1 reads
Leave a comment
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

via Bossip.com:

An unidentified 11-year-old boy from the Litchfield Park area of Arizona shot his grandmother before turning the gun on himself after refusing to clean his room according to AZ Central. Reportedly, the boy’s grandparents sat on the couch watching television together when their grandson came up behind his grandmother and shot her in the back of the head according to police.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yvonne Woodard, 65, and her husband lived with their grandson, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The grandfather told MCSO detectives they had asked their grandson to clean his room, but he was being stubborn about it. The grandfather first ran after the grandson before returning to help his wife. He then heard gunshots as his grandson shot himself.

SEE ALSO: Cops Cuff Black Teen Riding With White Grandmother Because Someone Thought He Was Robbing Her [Video]

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the gun belonged to the grandfather. Investigators have yet to find anything that would indicate the grandson wanted to hurt himself or others before the shooting.

See some photos of rappers killed by gun violence.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

16 Rappers Killed By Gun Violence [PHOTOS]

11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because He Was Asked To Clean His Room was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close