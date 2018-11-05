CLOSE
Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance

All State Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Ohio State

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Via Bossip:

People are in an uproar after a Georgia high school spelled out a racist term during a halftime show.

Attendees of a recent Brookwood high school game in Gwinnett County, Georgia were shocked to see members of the school marching band standing next to each other and spelling out the word “c**n.”

According to CBS News, the school’s Principal Bo Ford sent a letter to parents apologizing for the incident. According to Ford, some of the instruments have covers that spell out the name of the school’s mascot, “Broncos” but for some reason, the letters c-o-o-n were placed together.

He also added that the covers are not normally worn on the field and said, the incident is “hurtful, disrespectful and disappointing.”

Some disciplinary action is expected to be taken against the students.

Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
