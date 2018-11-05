CLOSE
Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy Hargrove

2013 Jazz At Lincoln Center's Jazz Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

Popular jazz musician, Roy Hargrove died in New York on Friday of cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease. He was 49-years-old.

Hargrove was a protege of Wynton Marsalis and worked with Erykah Badu, Common, D’Angelo and several others.

Celebrities including Anita Baker, Erykah Badu, and Quest Love have all sent their condolences to his family.

Roy is survived by his wife, daughter, mother and brother.

See photos of other celebrities we’ve lost this year below.

.

Photos
