A toxicology report has determined that Mac Miller passed away from a fatal overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

Per TMZ, The L.A. County Coroner’s Office released its findings, and according to the report Mac died from “mixed drug toxicity” — specifically fentanyl, cocaine as well as alcohol. The Coroner categorized his death as an accidental overdose.

Fentanyl was also determined to be the drug that caused Prince’s accidental overdose in April 2016.

Since his death in September, thousands have given their condolences and more for the late Pittsburgh musician. A benefit concert was held last week in Los Angeles with Mac’s mother in attendance.

Mac Miller Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

