CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Diddy Jumped Out Of A Plane For His 49th Birthday [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Diddy had a rather unique way to celebrate the last year of his 40s.

The mogul had already decided that’s he wanted to jump out of a plane and originally wanted to do it in Dubai. But, after watching Will Smith bungee jump from a helicopter in September, Puff had to switch his style up a little bit.

“I wanted to do this before I saw Will Smith jump out of a plane,” he said. “[Will] definitely gave me some inspiration after seeing him jump out but mine was already scheduled, so Will I don’t want you to think I’m biting.”

RELATED: #BlackTwitter Reacts To Will Smith Bungee Jumping Over The Grand Canyon

RELATED: Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us Want To Dance With Him

“It’s my birthday,” he said in a video posted to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He rocked a white customized NASA jumpsuit to commemorate the event. “And I’m about to jump out of a plane. I always wanted to do it. Well no, I really didn’t always want to do it but I started thinking about it this year, I wanted to do it in Dubai.”

In true Puff stunt fashion, two of his costars in the video are seemingly tying his shoes during his monologue. “I said I’m going to do it for my birthday,” he continues. “I’m going to jump out of a plane and attempt to land two houses away, in the backyard of the Playboy mansion.”

As for the greater message of his move? Easy, it’s about getting people to vote. “I’m living my best life, I’m going to tell you to make sure you vote.”

Watch the jump below!

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Diddy Jumped Out Of A Plane For His 49th Birthday [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close