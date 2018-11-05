Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Who Are The Exes She Named? [NEW MUSIC]

What a weekend for Ariana Grande.

Alright, let’s get to the drama first. Her ex Pete Davidson joked about their breakup in a teaser for this past episode of Saturday Night Live with Jonah Hill about being “0-3” when it came to engagements. Ari had to jump on Twitter to clown him writing, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” She added even more, twisting the dagger furtherr: “thank u, next,” she tweeted before later deleting the entire tweet storm.

Later, Davidson got on SNL and after making a joke about having to move back in with his mom and the seriousness of the midterm elections, the funny man turned and faced his highly publicized breakup head on.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup. But the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things don’t work out and that’s okay. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he shared.

The SNL apology and mea culpa may be one thing because Ari let go of “thank you, next” only thirty minutes before the broadcast!

The singer has been teasing AG5 for her upcoming fifth studio album and the first leak came from Grande herself on Saturday night. Titled “thank u, next,” the singer goes through the list of some of her former beaus from Davidson to the late Mac Miller, Big Sean, and backup dancer Ricky Alvarez.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Announces Houston Date For ‘Sweetener’ Tour

RELATED: Ariana Grande Posts Another Moving Tribute To Mac Miller

“Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match,” Grande sings on the empowering track. “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married, and for Pete I’m so thankful. Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel.”

Read the full lyrics to the track below.

Thought I’d end up with Sean

But he wasn’t a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete I’m so thankful

Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm

Cause he was an angel

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now I’m so amazing

Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

So look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that I say

(HOOK)

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing…

Spend more time with my friends

I ain’t worried bout nothing

Plus I met someone else

We having better discussions

I know they say I move on too fast

But this one gon’ last

Cause her name is Ari

And I’m so good with that

She taught me love

She taught me patience

How she handles pain

That s—’s amazing

I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

Cause look what I found

Ain’t no need for searching

And for that I say

(HOOK)

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex

Thank u next

Thank u next

Thank u next

I’m so f—ing…

One day I’ll walk down the aisle

Holding hands with my mama

I’ll be thanking my dad

Cause she grew from the drama

Only wanna do it once real bad

Gon’ make that s— last

God forbid something happens

Least this song is a smash

I got so much love

Got so much patience

I’ve learned from the pain

Turned out amazing

Say I’ve loved and I’ve lost

But that’s not what I see

Cause look what I got

Ain’t no need for searching

And for that I say

(HOOK)

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so fucking grateful for my ex

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Yeah

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Thank u, next

Yeah

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Who Are The Exes She Named? [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3: