Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Nobody’s Fool’

Oleebo says don’t go see Nobody’s Fool. He says Tiffany Haddish is the same person she’s been in every singe movie we’ve seen her in. The movie is about a woman who thinks she’s bring catfished. Oleebo thinks he was catfished by the movie because he thought it would actually be funny.

