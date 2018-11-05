Campaigns Make Final Election Day Push As Celebrities Rally Voters

C

candidates were making their final pushes on Election Day eve to turn out the vote, with celebrities expected to help make the case to Floridians. In one of the most widely watched races in the nation, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was expected to lead a rally Monday night at Florida A&M University for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

“I am so proud to endorse Andrew Gillum, who will become the first Black governor of Florida,” Combs said in a video, underscoring that he’s not endorsing Gillum because he’s Black. “He’s running a campaign for the people. I’ve spoken to him at length. I believe in him — his focus, his ideas, what he stands for.”

Diddy was scheduled to be joined by several other stars, including Tiffany Haddish and Will Packer.

Gillum continued to hold on to a slim lead in the polls, according to the NBC News/Marist survey released Monday. The Tallahassee mayor had an edge of four percentage points over former Rep. Ron DeSantis , a Republican who has the full endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams reiterated her dismissal of rival Brian Kemp’s unsubstantiated claim that state Democrats may have hacked into computers that hold voter registration data.

It was another example of Georgia Secretary of State Kemp’s “pattern of voter suppression,” she told “CBS This Morning” on Monday.

Abrams, who could become the nation’s first African-American governor, planned to spend part of Monday campaigning in southwestern Georgia.

Several high-profile politicians and celebrities have campaigned for Abrams, including former President Barack Obama, media legend Oprah Winfrey and rapper Common.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been in Ben Jealous‘ corner. Jealous, the former NAACP president, was attempting to make history as the first African-American governor of Maryland.

.@staceyabrams I’m raising your @Oprah door knocking video with one Dave Chappelle helping people carry their groceries while door knocking video! pic.twitter.com/F5kE2fgtw2 — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) November 4, 2018

Other important races have not drawn celebrity involvement, but President Obama’s endorsements have gone a long way in boosting campaigns that were not in the national spotlight. That was the case for Antonio Delgado.

Honored and truly humbled to receive an endorsement from @BarackObama. He stands for so many of the values that we hold as our foundation – preserving and improving our democracy, a commitment to service, hard work, and the promotion of dignity and respect for everyone. https://t.co/n2i0xGrjKO — Antonio Delgado (@DelgadoforNY19) August 1, 2018

In one key race for Democrats, congressional candidate Antonio Delgado planned to send out more troops to knock on doors and make massive numbers of phone calls on Monday.

This team knocked on 62,000 doors and made 100,000 phone calls on Sunday, with plans to repeat that effort on Election Eve.

Delgado is part of the blue wave that Democrats hope will help them retake the House of Representatives. Republican John Faso currently holds New York’s 19th Congressional District seat, but Democrats believe they have a good chance to swing the district, which is 90 percent white, over to their side. Recent polls showed Delgado and Faso in a statistical tie.

Yesterday we knocked on over 62,000 doors and we are heading out to hit even more!! Thank you so much to everyone out there helping to get out the vote. Let’s go!! #NY19 pic.twitter.com/lrSOcF46XD — Antonio Delgado (@DelgadoforNY19) November 4, 2018

On the eve of what the Washington Post said could be “the most important election of our lifetime,” several other Black candidates were making last-minute campaign moves to do their share to help sweep Republicans out of office. They included Ayanna Pressely in Massachusetts; Lucy McBath of Georgia; Vangie Williams of Virginia; Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin; and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut. Most of the candidates were competitive in their races, according to the polls.

originally published on newsone.com