CLOSE
National
Home > National

Trump’s Cleveland Rally Featured Music From Michael Jackson Among Other Artists

0 reads
Leave a comment
American President Donald Trump lands in Scotland

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – After a recent President Donald Trump rally in Chattanooga pop artist Rihanna said she wants the President to stop playing her music at his events.

Rihanna is just the latest in a long list of artist who have asked for their music not to be played at any Trump event.

With that in mind here is a collection of some of the songs played at Monday’s Trump event in the IX Center in Cleveland.

Rolling Stones-

  • “Time is on My Side”

    “Browns Sugar”

    “Play with Fire”

    “Let’s Spend the Night Together”

Guns N’ Roses:

  • “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    “Knocking on Heaven’s Door”

    “November Rain”

Village People

  • “Macho Man”

    “YMCA”

Michael Jackson

  • “Billie Jean”

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of CBS and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Euan Cherry and WENN

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Trump’s Cleveland Rally Featured Music From Michael Jackson Among Other Artists was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close