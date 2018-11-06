CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again

0 reads
Leave a comment

Queen Nicki ain’t losing a step . . . in fact, she might actually be gaining some steam. Check out this most recent achievement.

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – Thanks to her latest collaboration with Tyga via the single “Dip,” Nicki Minaj has made history on the Billboard Charts yet again.

The catchy record brandishes the Queen creator as the first female artist with 100 career appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, joining her Young Money brothers Drake and Lil Wayne, Elvis and the cast of Glee.

View this post on Instagram

#DipVIDEO link in my bio. @tyga

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

READ MORE

 

Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close