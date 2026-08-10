30 Quotes By Famous Black People You Should Be Reading
30 Quotes By Famous Black People You Should Be Reading Every Month
- Discover 30 powerful quotes from influential famous Black people that will uplift, empower, inspire, and motivate you.
If you’re feeling a little down and need a pick-me-up today, don’t worry, you’re definitely not alone. Sometimes, we all need a reminder that we’re capable, worthy, and a whole lot stronger than we think. And who better to deliver that reminder than some of our favorite famous Black people and notable figures, stars who have built extraordinary careers while breaking barriers along the way.
From Viola Davis reminding us that success is about the legacy we leave behind, to Oprah Winfrey teaching us to believe in ourselves, to Ava DuVernay encouraging us to stop waiting for permission and create our own opportunities, you hold the power within to build the life of your dreams. Sometimes, we need to see real-life examples of what that looks like, and these Black stars didn’t just do it; they took it to another level.
So grab your coffee, take a deep breath and let these words give you the little boost you needed today. Here are 30 inspiring quotes from famous Black people that will empower, uplift and motivate you.
Viola Davis on SUCCESS.
When it comes to success, Viola Davis has a refreshingly honest perspective. The EGOT-winning actress has spoken openly about rejection, self-doubt, hard work and the pressure that comes with making it in Hollywood.
But perhaps her biggest lesson? Success isn’t just about the awards sitting on your shelf. It’s about what you leave behind.
1. “My definition of success is legacy— is significance.”
Davis has made it clear that accomplishments mean little if they don’t have a deeper purpose.
2. “The only thing that means something in life is what you leave in other people.”
Now that’s a definition of success we can get behind.
3. “There’s no U-Haul in the back of a hearse.”
In other words: enjoy the journey and don’t make possessions or accolades the entire point of your life.
4. “My purpose is not just what I do, it’s what happens to people when I do what I do.”
Talk about putting purpose before applause.
5. “There’s no prerequisites to worthiness. You’re born worthy.”
A powerful reminder for anyone who has been waiting to achieve something before believing they deserve good things.
6. “I’m a survivor.”
Davis has spoken about surviving difficult experiences without allowing them to define her entire identity.
7. “I found my own voice.”
After years of struggling with self-esteem and shyness, Davis described finding her voice as a major turning point.
8. “I don’t have any time to stay up all night worrying about what someone who doesn’t love me has to say about me.”
Honestly? Put this one on a sticky note and keep it moving.
9. “My biggest discovery was that you can literally re-create your life.”
Davis has written about refusing to let the past become a permanent definition of who she is.
10. “I want people to feel less alone.”
For Davis, impact isn’t simply about being famous, it’s about making someone else feel seen and understood. Viola Davis reminds us that success isn’t always the trophy, the title or the paycheck. Sometimes success is becoming the person you once needed, and leaving something meaningful in other people.
30 inspiring quotes from famous Black people.
Oprah Winfrey on INSPIRATION.
Oprah is one of the most famous Black people that has spent decades asking people about their lives, listening to their stories and sharing lessons from her own journey. Her message is pretty simple: Believe in yourself, learn from what you’ve been through and don’t be afraid to change direction.
1. “Failure is just that thing trying to move you in another direction.”
That rejection might not be the end of the road. It might just be a detour.
2. “I call it your emotional GPS system that allows you to make the best decisions for yourself.”
Translation: sometimes you already know the answer—you just need to listen to yourself.
3. “Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.”
Your past is part of your story. It doesn’t have to write the ending.
4. “Turn your wounds into wisdom.”
Because even the painful chapters can teach you something.
5. “You become what you believe, not what you think or what you want.”
The way you see yourself matters.
6. “Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher.”
Your circle matters—so choose people who encourage your growth.
7. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.”
Sometimes we get so focused on what’s missing that we forget to appreciate what’s already here.
8. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail.”
Failure doesn’t have to make you smaller. It can become another step toward greatness.
9. “Passion is energy.”
Oprah has repeatedly connected passion with the power that comes from focusing on what genuinely excites you.
10. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.”
You don’t have to have your entire life figured out today. Just do your best with where you are.
Oprah’s wisdom is a reminder that you don’t need to know exactly how everything will work out. Believe, keep moving and trust that every chapter is teaching you something.
30 inspiring quotes from famous Black people.
Ava DuVernay on CONFIDENCE.
Ava DuVernay didn’t begin directing films until she was 32. Before becoming an acclaimed filmmaker, she worked as a film publicist. Her career is practically a masterclass in creating your own lane, and refusing to wait around for somebody else to give you permission.
1. “If your dream is only about you, it’s too small.”
Your dream can be bigger than personal success. It can create opportunities for other people, too.
2. “Ignore the glass ceiling and do your work.”
Instead of spending all your energy staring at the obstacle, keep building.
3. “I’m not going to continue knocking on that old door that doesn’t open for me.”
Sometimes confidence means realizing that the door isn’t going to open—and deciding you’re done knocking.
4. “I’m going to create my own door and walk through that.”
Now THAT is confidence.
5. “A Black woman making art is a disruptive act. Every story that I tell as a woman is a political act, even if I want to tell a ‘silly love story.’ The fact it exists through my gaze is radical.”
DuVernay describes creativity as a powerful act, something precious that needs to be protected and nurtured.
6. “Don’t wait for permission to do something creative.”
Basically: don’t just dream and wait for someone to give you permission: go do it.
7. “When you let go of what doesn’t serve you, you make space for what’s meant to be.”
DuVernay’s quote is simple: letting go of what no longer serves you makes room for what does.
8. “There can be a progression to the dream; there can be steps to it.”
You don’t have to quit everything tomorrow and magically become your dream self. Progress can happen one step at a time.
9. “I tell the stories that are of interest to me.”
Confidence can also mean trusting your own perspective instead of trying to create what everyone else expects.
10. “When you’re in your lane, there’s no traffic.”
And perhaps that is the ultimate confidence lesson: stop competing with everyone else and focus on building your own path.
Ava DuVernay’s message is clear: stop waiting for permission. Your path doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s, and sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is build your own door.
So if today isn’t going exactly how you planned, take a breath.
You haven’t failed.
You aren’t behind.
And you certainly aren’t finished.
Maybe you’re simply in the part of the story where the next chapter is being written. Now go write it.
SEE MORE:
8 Barack Obama Quotes That Still Inspire Us Today
30 Quotes By Famous Black People You Should Be Reading Every Month was originally published on newsone.com