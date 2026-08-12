Nolan Wells: 'Friends' Run To Black Conservative Brandon Tatum [Op-Ed]

Source: Officer Tate Show / Screenshot

The so-called “friends” who traveled with Nolan Wells on a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island, only to return without him, continue to make interesting decisions in their quest to bring public perception to their side, as many people continue to suspect that they had a hand in the teen’s death, or, at the very least, that their negligence contributed to it.

We already talked about how three of Wells’ traveling companions were included in a fundraiser launched via GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding source that is frequented by racists who go viral for being racist, as well as the killers of unarmed Black people who raise millions using the platform. If they truly wanted Black people to be less distrustful of them, they might have rethought arbitrarily bringing up the case of Karmelo Anthony in their fundraiser, as a message to all that white people are under attack.

Speaking of which, they also seem to think running to Brandon Tatum — the Black man who has made his entire platform and personality about protecting whiteness at the expense of pro-Black causes — so that he can be the “Black friend” in their corner, as he platforms them to bolster the narrative that “white people are under attack.”

Nah, I’m not exagerrating.

On Monday, TMZ reported that it had obtained exclusive clips of attorney J. Tyler Cox and his clients, Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour, all of whom are named in the aforementioned GiveSendGo campaign, sitting down for an interview on The Officer Tatum Show with Tatum, an ex-cop-turned-conservative-podcaster. During the interview, the three friends complained that they wished they had never gone on the trip to Horn Island in the first place. Tatum also promoted the full interview on social media.

As shown above, Tatum appears to have designated himself as the Black voice in the room tasked with shouting down the Black noise, which is to say Black people, including Wells’ family, who are demanding transparency and justice, not just from the “friends” who returned home from a trip Wells didn’t survive, but from investigators who many fear are itching to sweep this whole case under the proverbial rug.

In fact, Tatum’s recent interview is at least the second he has conducted with Hudson.

So, why Brandon Tatum? Why is he the one these white families turn to, despite Black conservatives being far from influential when it comes to Black people as a whole? Well, that one’s easy. When problematic white people go searching for the “Black friend” who will prove they’re not racist, they don’t go to anyone who might share the Black opinions they want undermined; they go to the guy who has defended President Donald Trump against allegations of racism, vehemently denied the effects of systemic racism on Black people, and even downplayed the Tulsa race massacre as a “conflict” that Black people started, rather than the mass extermination of Black people by an evil, racist and violent white mob.

All I’m saying is that Tatum has clearly chosen the side that feels at home with raging white nationalism and the propaganda of white victimhood, and apparently Nolan’s “friends” have to.

SEE ALSO:

Nolan Wells: White ‘Friends’ Launch GiveSendGo Fundraiser For Themselves

Nolan Wells: Legacy News Outlets Seems To Be Victim Blaming

Nursing Board Closes Anonymous Complaint Against Mother Of Nolan Wells



Nolan Wells: Attorney Sends Letters Announcing Potential Civil Suit





Nolan Wells: 'Friends' Run To Black Conservative Brandon Tatum [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com