National Fajita Day Deals: Where to Get Free and Cheap Fajitas

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National Fajita Day is the perfect excuse to dig into sizzling fajitas without breaking the bank. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with special deals, discounts and mouthwatering offers on fajitas, giving food lovers plenty of ways to enjoy the Tex-Mex favorite.

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From classic steak and chicken fajitas to loaded platters and combo specials, here are some of the best National Fajita Day deals to check out across the United States.

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