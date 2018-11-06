CLOSE
Who’s Playing the Pre-Super Bowl Show in the ATL?

So So Def All-Star 20th Anniversary Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jermaine Dupri has been charged with putting together the “Pre-Super Bowl Show” in Atlanta. It has come with much controversy because some people are still heavily boycotting the NFL because of its stance on the players kneeling. This caused a lot of artist to not want to be affiliated with the show itself, but a few have stepped up to the plate to perform.

NBA All-Star Game 2014

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Complex has reported that MigosLudacrisMetro Boomin, Lil Jon, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty will be performing at a pre-Super Bowl show, the EA SPORTS BOWL, on January 31, 2019. Senior Director of Marketing for EA SPORTS, Randy Chase, said, “Atlanta has an incredibly rich history in music, and it was important for us to draw inspiration for the EA SPORTS BOWL lineup directly from our host city. We’re looking forward to celebrating Atlanta’s music culture with some of the city’s most successful and popular artists. We’ve got a great lineup announced already, and a few more surprises up our sleeves that are going to start the weekend off right with an incredible show.” Luda also said of the event, “I’m proud to welcome everyone to Atlanta, my hometown, alongside EA Sports. You know me and my friends are going to celebrate Atlanta’s amazing music and culture, this is going to be a night you won’t want to miss.”

