Andrew Gillum Needs You To Make Him The Next Governor Of Florida!

11.06.18
Andrew Gillum is the Mayor of Tallahassee and he’s running for Governor of Florida. During this race there have been a number of racial undertones and comments and to that Gillum says people “underestimate,” people of his skin tone. He knows that the people of Florida don’t want to be divided based on the color of their skin, what language they speak, who they love, or anything else.

There are people who believe their vote doesn’t count and Gillum reminds them, “if you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice.” We have seen what happens when we don’t vote, that’s how Donald Trump got into the White House.

Get out and vote to make Andrew Gillum the next Governor of Florida!

