Not Doin’ Well — Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By ‘Disgusting’ New Peacock Documentary ‘Clap If You Care’

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty A new three-part documentary, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, detailing the cultural impact and meteoric rise of The Wendy Williams Show, is coming to Peacock in 2027, but a source close to Wendy Williams claims the media personality was allegedly “blindsided” by the project and had no involvement in it. Here’s what we know.

A source claimed Wendy Williams did not “okay” the documentary. According to The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, a source told her that Wendy Williams “did not ok this doc.” The documentary, titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show, was announced by Peacock on Aug. 24, and will explore Williams’ remarkable career, from her beginnings as a radio personality to her rise as one of daytime television’s most recognizable figures. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Extraordinary Love And Wisdom’—Wendy Williams’ Father, Thomas Williams, Passes At 94 Read more about the controversy after the flip.

Suzanne Bass, Wendy’s former friend, is executive producing the Peacock documentary Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show. LoRosa revealed that a former friend of Williams and former executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, Suzanne Bass, will spearhead the project. Bass served as an executive producer on the talk show for 13 seasons. According to Peacock’s announcement, the documentary will celebrate the “outrageous fun, cultural impact and meteoric rise” of The Wendy Williams Show, while also examining the complicated realities that came with Williams’ fame and addressing lingering questions surrounding her controversial departure from the program. More than 20 former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are expected to share behind-the-scenes experiences and memories of the pop culture icon. Bass’ involvement in the project was also highlighted in Peacock’s announcement, which states: “Her experience brings invaluable insight and a firsthand account of the show’s unique place in pop culture.”