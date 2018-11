These guys are out here trying to make some OG moves. Check this out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

The veterans are planning boss moves.

LL Cool J and Ice Cube have their sights set on several lucrative sports channels. As reported by TMZ , the two veterans are part of a “powerful group looking to bid on 22 regional sports channels.” How did all these sports channels suddenly become available? Blame it all on Disney. The billion-dollar entertainment company scooped up 21st Century Fox, but lawmakers believe that since Disney owns ESPN, they shouldn’t be able to own all of Fox’s sports networks. The Justice Department is forcing Disney to sell the sports stations. That includes Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Southwest, and so on. Nestled in the list of channels is the YES Network. READ MORE

